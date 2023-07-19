Miranda Lambert sparks debate after embarrassing fans who were taking ‘selfies’ at her show

Miranda Lambert has fans both cringing and defending her after she stopped her show in Las Vegas to call out a group of fans who were taking photos during her show. Lambert was amid singing “Tin Man,” which is believed to be about her ex-husband Blake Shelton. “These girls are worried about a selfie and not listening to the song, and it’s pissing me off a little bit,“ she says in the viral TikTok.

The 39-year-old singer started the song again, but seven audience members can be seen leaving the video. “You don’t do that to your fans,” says one of them.

One of the women in the group, Adela Calin shared the photos they were taking when Lambert got heated, where you can see the singer looking straight at the group. “These are the 2 pictures we were taking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies,” she wrote in the caption.





Talking to NBC News, Calin said she felt like she was back in school getting in trouble, “I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature, and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.” She vowed to never buy a ticket to Lambert’s show again.

Adela’s comments are filled with people debating the situation. “Maybe put your phone down and live in the moment. I’m sure artists get tired of seeing the front row full of nothing but phones in their faces. They don’t want to look at your back while you take pictures. They want to know you feel the music the same way they do. No reason to be a front row if you’re not going to respect the artist. Just my opinion” reads one of the top-liked comments.

“They paid to be there, they can take some pictures. People do this at concerts all the time. If they need to take more than one to get a good one, so be it. Maybe they loved Miranda a lot and just wanted a good picture for their memories,” another person wrote.

Whoopi Goldberg gets involved

The debate made its way to The View where the ladies shared their opinions on the matter. Whoopi Goldberg sided with the country singer saying, “They paid money for the tickets, they came to see her, so she’s singing. [Give] at least a little respect … acknowledge that you can see her [and] she can see you too.”



Sunny Hostin was on the other side of the debate, pointing to how expensive the tickets are. “The expensive tickets in the VIP section that they were in are $757. I’m gonna take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757, I’m sorry, just me,” Hostin said, which got the audience’s approval.

