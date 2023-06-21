Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson cozy up at ‘Mission Impossible’ premiere

Tom Cruise is premiering his new film, “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.” He attended the event in Rome with the film’s cast, which includes Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, and Pom Klementieff.

©GettyImages



Rebecca Ferguson and Tom Cruise

Cruise and Ferguson took some photos together and looked happy to celebrate the momentous occasion alongside each other. They also kissed each other on the cheek. Cruise wore a blue suit and some aviator sunglasses while Ferguson wore an all black gown with some striking makeup.

Hayley Atwell also wore a black gown and looked stunning for the premiere. Her and Cruise sparked dating rumors in 2020, back when the project first started production. The two then attended Wimbledon together, in the year 2021.

©GettyImages



Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise

Despite the rumors, Atwell claimed that the relationship between herself and Cruise was platonic in an interview with Country & Town House.

“My love for Tom, my love for the process of this [movie], and also the people who they keep very close to them and who are very present on set, has a wholesomeness to it,” she said. Atwell is currently engaged to Ned Wolfgang Kelly, whom she started dating in 2021.

Related Video: Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham's friendship: 'We are inseparable' Loading the player...