Katie Holmes talks about finding inspiration in books and shares her reading list

Katie Holmes is big on the arts. Not only is she involved in almost every stage of her projects, directing, writing, and starring in her own films; she’s also a big supporter of theater and literature. In a new interview, Holmes talked about what she’s reading and provided an update on her work.

Holmes was interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, discussing some of her latest projects and things she’d enjoyed. When speaking about books, Holmes provided an update on her reading list.

“I’m about to start “Novelist as a Vocation,” by Haruki Murakami. I just finished “Between Two Worlds,” which is Zainab Salbi’s memoir,” she said. “I’m in the middle of “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan. I go to the bookstore a lot. And I love beautiful writing, so if I see a sentence, I’ll write it down. Maybe I’ll think of that sentence out of context of the book and maybe apply it to a character or the feeling of the way I want something shot. It becomes a source of inspiration.”

Holmes also talked about her new project, “Rare Objects,” which she wrote, starred in and is directing. It’s also based on a novel. When asked about why she chose to adapt that story, she said, “I’m always looking for something that’s authentic to the human experience. I like complicated characters and stories, and things I’ve seen in real life. And I like the audience to feel a sense of hope at the end—and joy.”

“I’ve had a lot of wonderful things happen. I’ve gotten to work with great people,” she said when reflecting of her fame. When speaking about the future, Holmes said that while she’s not wiser for being older, she’s now more comfortable now than she ever was. “I think there is truth to getting a little more comfortable in your decisions, your skin. And life is a work in progress. You’re always learning. I think just accepting that is the best sign of wisdom in and of itself.”