Lea Michele reveals her son is in the hospital with a ‘scary health issue’

Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich, are facing a parent’s worse nightmare. On Wednesday, the Broadway star revealed that they were at the hospital with their son Ever, who is 2. Michele had to step away from two performances as Fanny in Funny Girl while they dealt with the “scary health issue.”





The 36-year-old shared a photo on her Instagram story with her hand over Ever’s, who was wearing a hospital bracelet. “I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @funnygirlbway today,” she wrote. “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.”

©Lea Michele





Michele also apologized for having to miss the show, writing, “I’m so sorry.” She went on to ask that people “please send us some love and strength.”

The official Funny Girl Instagram account also shared the news, announcing that Julie Benko would be taking over the role of Fanny Brice.



The Glee star has received rave reviews since she took on the role of Fanny Brice in Sept. 2022. On March 2, it was revealed that her last show is set for September 3, 2023.

©Lea Michele







It opened in April 2022 with Beanie Feldstein, and Jane Lynch, but they were replaced in hopes of a better turnout, per Variety.

Michele and Reich welcomed their son Ever on August 20, 2020. The mom has opened up in the past about having “mom guilt” when she was in Spring Awakening. “I definitely had mom guilt, for sure, of leaving him and not being there 24/7. But it was so important for me to show him me doing what I really love,” she told E!.