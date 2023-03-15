Shakira and Carson Daly reunite at a hockey game in New York

Shakira's tripto New York has been a journey. She started the week performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon , which has been hailed as one of the best. While she was all smiles during the show, the singer was later photographed crying in a store. Now, the singer was spotted with Carson Daly at a hockey game, and people want to know more.



The reunion happened at a hockey game to support the New York Islanders and they looked very excited to be in each other's company. The National Hockey League shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “@shakira and @carsondaly took in action at @ubsarena last night!”





Anytime famous stars of the opposite sex hang out people wonder if there's something more than friendship, but the Barranquilla and host have been friends for years. Plus, Daly is married.

As the host of TRL, Daly was a big supporter of her crossover from singing in Spanish and English. Shakira was on the show after the release of her album Laundry Service in 2001.



©GettyImages



Shakira and Carson Daly met in New York

They reunited again for the sixth season of The Voice singing competition in 2014. Daly executive produced and started hosting the American reality music show in 2011. Shakira was one of the coaches alongside Usher, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.



©NBCUniversal via Getty Images



Usher, Shakira, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Carson Daly

'Shaki' and Daly have also shared screen time on the Today (NBC) show, where he has interviewed her on several occasions.

©NBCUniversal via Getty Images





As for Carson's personal life, he has been married since 2015 to Siri Pinter, and they share four children. Of course, it's been all eyes on Shakira she split with Gerard Pique.She's been focused on music and taking care of their two sons and taking the time to heal. The artist told EllE last year she wasn't closed off from love, but that she needed time to heal. “Let's wait for that hole in my chest to close and then we'll see what happens,” she confessed.