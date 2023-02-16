Watch Gisele Bündchen as she gets ready for Carnaval

Gisele Bündchen took to Instagram to spread her Carnaval love. The Brazilian model shared a video alongside Justin Nieto, her friend and a choreographer, of the two dancing along to “Balança Pema”, a Brazilian song.

The video shows the two friends having fun and following along a complex choreography. Bündchen has her hair down and is wearing a black sports bra and some grey leggins, while Neto is wearing a tie-dye shirt and shorts. “Getting in the mood for carnival!” she captioned the post. Carnaval is one of the most popular Brazilian celebrations. It kicks off this Friday, February 17th, marking the beginning of lent, and hosts celebrations over the course of the week.

This week, Bündchen celebrated Valentine’s Day by sharing a sweet post with her pets. The photos show her hugging and kissing them. “Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine’s Day to all!” she captioned the post.

Over the past months, Bündchen has spent time in Miami with her kids and getting back in the groove of modeling, including a Louis Vuitton campaign.