Rihanna’s pre-Halftime Show glow at Apple Music Press Conference

You know it is real when you see Rihanna sharing all the details of her Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show! The singer, actress, and businesswoman stunned at the upcoming show’s press conference wearing a bold red lip, courtesy of Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored, and a slit snakeskin patterned skirt.

After years away from a stage, on Sunday, February 12, RiRi will make her big comeback at one of the most watched sporting events in the world.

Rihanna speaks onstage during the press conference for Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

In an interview with HOLA! USA, Rihanna’s makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, revealed that we would see lipsticks from Fenty’s newest collection.

Now we also know that the key to the star’s beauty look after an all-night rehearsal for Sunday’s show includes the Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter!

“The Fenty Highlighter is definitely helping today because I have yet to sleep,” the singer said. “We were working at the venue all last night and kind of just stayed there and ended up in a prep, and then somehow, I’m here at a press conference right now!”

Ono, which is Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist, used Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in “Girl Next Door/Chic Phreak,” a soft pink sheen/supercharged peachy pink shimmer highlighter duo in a weightless, show-stopping, creamy powder formula for a buildable glow that truly lasts all day - and all night.