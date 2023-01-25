Jeff Bezos’ biopic ‘Bezos: The Beginning’ starring Emilio Estefan opens in Miami

If you are looking for something to watch tonight, you can check out Bezos: The Beginning, the biopic about Jeff Bezos. Produced by Marcus Lemonis it stars Armando Gutiérrez as Jeff, and Emilio Estefan Jr. as Miguel Bezos, the businessman’s adoptive Cuban father.

On Tuesday, Emilio shared photos and videos from the premiere alongside his wife Gloria Estefan. The film is based on the book Zero to Hero by Tashena Banks and follows Jeff as he quit his job as a hedge fund manager, borrowed money from his dad, and moved across the country with his then-wife MacKenzie Scott to make his dream come true of creating the world’s largest online book store.

In a previous post, Emilio shared his emotion about playing Mike. “Mike represents the unconditional love that a father has for his son and his family, the unique love that parents feel for their children,” he wrote in the caption.

“When they introduced me to the project, I loved it! I think they called me because of my accent,” the musician-turned-actor quipped. “But the reality is that I identified immediately with Mike.”

The film is available to stream on Amazon Video, Google Play, and iTunes and has a 4.6/10 rating on IMDb.

It doesn’t seem like Jeff is involved in the film, and he has not promoted it. But according to Guiterrez, the film shows the influence of his ex-wife MacKenzie. “He was somewhat insecure in the beginning, and I think if MacKenzie hadn’t pushed him to quit his job, he would have regretted it,” he told the Hollywood Reporter.

Jeff started Amazon in 1994 but has become somewhat of a celebrity in recent years. Along with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, they have been enjoying events, schmoozing with celebrity friends like Kim Kardashian, and are followed by paparazzi.

Details about his life, like his Cuban father, have had people captivated. On June 21, 2020, the billionaire shared a photo with his father on fathers day with the touching caption, “My dad came here from Cuba by himself when he was 16 years old and speaking no English. He adopted me when I was four years old and never looked back. I love you, Dad.”