Kim Kardashian says speaking at Harvard Business School was on her bucket list

Kim Kardashian can check “speak at Harvard Business School” off her bucket list. The 42-year-old traveled to Boston, Massachusettes, last week to speak about her Skims brand. According to the reality star, there is a class called HBS Moving Beyond DTC, and a class assignment was to learn about the brand.

The professor of the class who invited her to speak was Len Schlesinger. “My partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challenges, and our greatest wins. I’m so proud of Skims and the thought that it is a course being studied at Harvard is just crazy!!!” Kim wrote in the caption, thanking Schlesinger and HBS. She also added the hashtag #Bucketlistdream.

Kim happily took selfies and posed with the school’s sign in a power boss outfit. The post got the support of Paris Hilton to comment with her signature, “That’s hot,” and Lauren Sanchez, who left a hands-up emoji.

Kim was praised by more friends like Alicia Keys, Kimora Lee Simons, and Olivia Pierson, but the visit did not come without some haters. From references to her adult tape to “you don’t belong there,” the internet was ablaze with opinions.

“I love how people are being rude and acting like she doesn’t deserve this…She is an extremely successful businesswoman and she’s awesome at marketing and branding. We all can see your green goblin of jealousy,” wrote one user, defending Kim.

As for what could be left on a woman’s bucket list who has worn Marilyn Monroe’s dress, bought Princess Diana’s diamond necklace, and achieved billionaire status, in 2013, she wrote on Twitter visiting Egypt was on her bucket list. That is if she hasn’t already visited it.