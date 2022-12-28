Cameron Diaz’s new year’s resolution for 2023 is about not complicating things

Cameron Diaz recently discussed her goals for 2023 and how she plans to stay healthy. The actress told E! News that everything is possible if you have motivation.

“Your motivation is just that it’s got to get done,” Diaz said. “You just gotta get s--- done. It’s your choice. There’s not much else to do other than the task at hand. There’s nothing you can do other than just starting toward the goal you have in mind. That’s how I look at it. There are no real tricks.”

Diaz revealed she would not be complicating things; therefore, when it comes to exercising, even if you can’t go to the gym, dancing around your house will still do the job. The star said she likes “to look up yoga and stretching videos on YouTube.”

“I don’t think enough people realize there are a lot of things you can do in a small space to just keep your body moving,” Diaz said. “A really great thing to do is to just put your headphones in, put on a playlist, and dance for like 15 minutes straight as hard as you can. Then, you just go take a shower and start your day.”

The Latina actress said creating “a little short playlist” filled with “six of your favorite songs” that “make you want to move like you can’t stop dancing” is a great idea. Adding, “You don’t even need to have workout clothes. You can just be naked or in your underwear and dance.”

Diaz couldn’t recommend any “cool” music from her playlist because her tunes are kids-oriented. “I’m just in ‘Frozen’ land with my daughter right now,” she said, adding she has listened to “Let It Go” at least “15 times today already.“

The bottom line for Cameron is to make 2023 the best year possible. “I’m gonna kill it. I learned so much this year that makes me feel like next year is gonna be so much easier,” Diaz explained. “I’m going to be really on top of things, and it will be good to start all over next year. Some of the goals I had for last year didn’t necessarily happen, but now I can use them as goals for next year. When I get to the new year, I’m going to be ready.”