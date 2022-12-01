How Drew Barrymore helped Cameron Diaz for her first date with Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz is sharing some sweet moments from her romantic relationship with husband Benji Madden. The Hollywood star, who tied the knot with Benji in 2015, and welcomed their daughter Raddix in 2019, is looking back at her first date with the singer, during her recent interview with Drew Barrymore.

The 50-year-old actress revealed that her cooking skills had something to do with their love story, and it was her friend and ‘Charlie’s Angels’ co-star, who helped her prepare the delicious dish.

Cameron prepared Mediterranean lamb chops, detailing how Drew assisted her in cooking dinner for her first date with the ‘Good Charlotte’ rock star. “We get home from this two-day immersive course on Northern and Southern Italian cooking and you are about to go on a date with Benji,” Drew shared with the viewers of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show.’

The pair detailed the story, with Drew explaining that they “talked about the date all weekend,” and she took the time to accompany Cameron to the grocery store to get all the right ingredients. Drew also admitted that she was “so pregnant” at the moment and had to stay in the car, while her friend was at the story.

They went on to share some of the ingredients on the main dish, which included couscous and shallot gold, broccoli, and sautéed zucchini. And while the two stars didn’t reveal more about their cooking skills, Drew says that Shallot gold is one of her favorite ingredients.