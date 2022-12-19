Lindsay Lohan reveals why she prefers giving Christmas gifts better than receiving them

Lindsay Lohan is more than just an incredible actress! The Hollywood star revealed one of the reasons why she loves the holidays, explaining that she is actually “a professional gift wrapper” when it comes to Christmastime.

The 36-year-old icon talked to Vogue about some of her favorite holiday traditions, including festive meals, and how she loves to give presents to her closest friends and family members.

“I don’t know how to react when I get gifts at Christmas a lot of the time,” she confessed, explaining that she loves buying “gifts and wrapping them.” Lindsay says she likes to consider herself “a professional gift wrapper. I’m really good at it, even with the bows and the scissors - that little trick.”

The actress has had an incredible year and an even better holiday season, following the release of her latest Netflix film ‘Falling for Christmas.’ Lindsay was all smiles at the red carpet premiere of the film in New York City, making her red carpet debut with her husband Bader Shammas.

The couple were thrilled to pose together for the cameras and wrapping their arms around each other. Fans of the actress were excited to see Lindsay with her husband, as he showed his support amid her long awaited comeback.

Online users also noticed a nod to ‘Mean Girls’ in her new Christmas movie, referencing one of the most iconic scenes in the 2004 movie. Lindsay’s character Sierra can be seen wearing a bright pink ski suit in the scene, singing “Jingle Bell Rock” which was a nostalgic moment for all her fans who have grown up watching her.