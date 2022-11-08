Watch: Marc Anthony nuzzles up with his and Nadia Ferreira’s fur child

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s new puppy has a lot of energy and love to give. The Pomeranian has its own Instagram account and is a bit of a micro-influencer with over 27.4 thousand followers. On Sunday, Baby Blue shared a sweet black and white video with Marc, and the dog “wrote” in the caption, “I love daddy.. I don’t know if you can tell.. I think he loves me too.”
Bue was born on July 16th, according to his profile and his puppy energy shows in the video. The Salsero looks patient and pleased as the tiny dog bit his nose and mouth, giving him Pomeranian pecks.
Maluma and Marc Anthony are working on music together! The stars share snaps in the recording studio
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber become pawrents for the second time! Take a look at their furry baby
Pet of the week: This service dog was crowned with her owner at Miss Dallas Teen USA
Blue took his mom’s last name, but took Anthony’s as his middle name, making his full name Blue Muniz Ferreira. His Instagram is full of memorable moments like private jet rides, and grooming sessions.
The puppy was even lucky enough to spend some time in the studio with Maluma and his dad. Blue shared photos from the session last week and had his parents write, “Recording with daddy and tio Juancho,” in the caption.
Blue is the first fur child for Anthony and Ferreria, and they introduced the fluffy pooch on October 12. The couple got engaged in May with a large diamond ring from Anthony. They’ve been enjoying their life as an engaged couple, and there doesn’t seem to be an official date for the wedding. Hopefully Blue will start sharing some secrets once they being planning.