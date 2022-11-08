Watch: Marc Anthony nuzzles up with his and Nadia Ferreira’s fur child

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s new puppy has a lot of energy and love to give. The Pomeranian has its own Instagram account and is a bit of a micro-influencer with over 27.4 thousand followers. On Sunday, Baby Blue shared a sweet black and white video with Marc, and the dog “wrote” in the caption, “I love daddy.. I don’t know if you can tell.. I think he loves me too.”

Bue was born on July 16th, according to his profile and his puppy energy shows in the video. The Salsero looks patient and pleased as the tiny dog bit his nose and mouth, giving him Pomeranian pecks.

Blue took his mom’s last name, but took Anthony’s as his middle name, making his full name Blue Muniz Ferreira. His Instagram is full of memorable moments like private jet rides, and grooming sessions.

The puppy was even lucky enough to spend some time in the studio with Maluma and his dad. Blue shared photos from the session last week and had his parents write, “Recording with daddy and tio Juancho,” in the caption.