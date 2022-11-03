Maestro Cares Third Annual Gala Dinner - Arrivals©GettyImages
Maluma and Marc Anthony are working on music together! The stars share snaps in the recording studio

And although it is unknown what their upcoming track is about, they might be suggesting a continuation of their 2017 song

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Maluma and Marc Anthony are working on a new hit. The New York-born Puerto Rican salsa singer and the Colombian star took to social media to share they are back in the recording studio.

The pair, known for their hit song “Felices Los Cuatro,” said in the caption, “We are still happy att: ”La Formula.“ And although it is unknown what their upcoming track is about, they might be suggesting a continuation of their 2017 song, which was written by Maluma, Servando Primera, Mario Cáceres, and Miky La Sensa and produced by RudeBoyz.

Producer and pianist Sergio George also appeared with Marc and Maluma in the studio. “Another friend has just arrived for the party,” he commented next to the photo.

Recently, Maluma and Adam Levine debuted their Spanish-language single “Ojalá” in collaboration with The Rudeboyz. The record was released on October 20th, paired with a video directed by Diane Martel via creative powerhouse NEON16 & Sony Music Latin.

According to the official press release, Adam’s love for Latin music and culture grew over his years touring Latin America. He had been looking for a record to merge his sound and voice with the feel and movement of Latin music.

The Rudeboyz, Maluma & Adam Levine©Sony Music

“My colleagues and friends Kevin and Chan (The Rudeboyz) are amazingly talented. They have grown in the music industry alongside me, collaborating for over ten years, and it makes me very happy to be part of this their first single as artists and alongside the great Adam Levine,” Maluma said.

