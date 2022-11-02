Gloria Estefan to appear in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with daughter and grandson

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is going to be a family affair for Gloria Estefan! The “Conga!” singer, 65, will be appearing in the beloved holiday event with her daughter Emily Estefan and grandson Sasha Estefan.

“The Christmas cat is out of Santa’s bag! THE ESTEFANS ARE IN THE MACY’S DAY PARADE BABY!!!! See you soon! 🎄❤️🎄❤️🎄,” Emily wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

©Getty Images



Gloria Estefan is set to appear in the 2022 parade with her daughter and grandson

Emily, 27, is Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s youngest child. They are also parents to 42-year-old son Nayib Estefan. Nayib shares ten-year-old son Sasha with his wife Lara Diamante Coppola.

Gloria teamed up with her daughter and grandson for the album Estefan Family Christmas, which was released on Oct. 13. The musical family will be performing on the Deck the Halls by Balsam Hill float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year’s parade performers also include Betty Who, Cam, Fitz and the Tantrums, Jordin Sparks, Joss Stone, Kirk Franklin, Paula Abdul, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and Ziggy Marley.

The 96th edition of the parade will take place Nov. 24. Watch the celebration on NBC and streaming on Peacock starting at 9:00 a.m. in all time zones.