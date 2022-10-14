Maluma and Adam Levine will debut their Spanish-language single “Ojalá” in collaboration with The Rudeboyz. The record is set to be released on October 20th, paired with a video directed by Diane Martel via creative powerhouse NEON16 & Sony Music Latin.

According to the official press release, Adam’s love for Latin music and culture grew over his years touring Latin America. He had been looking for a record to merge his sound and voice with the feel and movement of Latin music.

On Maroon 5’s recent album JORDI, he collaborated with Anuel AA and Tainy on the track “Button,” which sparked his desire to sing in Spanish on a Latin record, an opportunity that “Ojalá” provided by merging Maluma’s sensual lyrics with Adam’s iconic tone and melodies to create the perfect Latin pop track.

“Ojalá” by The Rudeboyz, Maluma, and Adam Levine will be released on October 20th on all digital streaming platforms.

Last year Levine said the band’s new album is called JORDI in memory of Maroon 5’s late manager. “It’s called ‘Jordi’ named after our late, great, fabulous, ex-manager who passed away a few years ago, sadly. And so we thought there was no better tribute than to name the album after our boy,” the 42-year-old told Ellen DeGeneres during her 3,000th episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.