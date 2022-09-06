Maluma goes under the knife! The Colombian singer had surgery on his knee

Recently Maluma took to social media to inform his fans he was going under the knife. The Colombian singer shared a smiley snap of himself laying on a hospital bed and asking for good vibes. The star wrote he was having minor surgery on his knee.

After the procedure, Maluma shared another post in which he appeared sitting in a wheelchair beside the medical staff. The award-winning star said the surgery was a success and is in good health.

The singer asked fans not to worry. He said his worldwide tour would continue as scheduled on the exact dates without any changes.

“‘In bad weather, good face’ 😂 I’m already in for a small operation on the same knee, but with your prayers and good energy, everything will surely turn out well. I love you, and wish me good luck!! ❤️🙏🏼,” he wrote on Instagram.

In 2019, he shared he was suffering from a bad knee. “Thank you all for your messages of encouragement in this process that I am now in,” he wrote. “For eight months, I had a rupture in the ligaments of my right knee.”

At the time, Maluma was also going on tour. He explained that although he knew his condition, he continued his F.A.M.E. Tour in the United States and other countries.“That’s exactly how I did all of the activities and the whole tour #fame,” he said.