The Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Autumn Winter 22-23 show welcomed A-listers from the fashion and entertainment world, including Maluma, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and her daughter, North West.

For the event, the Colombian singer and actor rocked a Jean Paul Gaultier outfit designed by Olivier Rousteing. The look, which is packed with historical references, is a nod to Spring 1994’s “Les Tatouages” collection, featuring a mix of prints and clashing graphics in earthy tones, ’90s sunglasses, and layers. Maluma’s look also included a pair of repurposed jeans with printed fabrics.

©GrosbyGroup



Maluma and Kim Kardashian reunite at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show

Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter surprised everyone by wearing matching nose rings with silver neck chains. The duo matched head to toe, and both wore black pinstripe ensembles.

©GrosbyGroup



Maluma and Kim Kardashian reunite at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show

Recently Kim Kardashian made her runway debut. The reality tv personality and businesswoman walked her first ever fashion show, wearing a full-length back gown with a low back and over-the-knee boots.