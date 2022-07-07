Maluma and Kim Kardashian reunite at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show

The Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Autumn Winter 22-23 show welcomed A-listers from the fashion and entertainment world, including Maluma, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and her daughter, North West.
For the event, the Colombian singer and actor rocked a Jean Paul Gaultier outfit designed by Olivier Rousteing. The look, which is packed with historical references, is a nod to Spring 1994’s “Les Tatouages” collection, featuring a mix of prints and clashing graphics in earthy tones, ’90s sunglasses, and layers. Maluma’s look also included a pair of repurposed jeans with printed fabrics.
Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter surprised everyone by wearing matching nose rings with silver neck chains. The duo matched head to toe, and both wore black pinstripe ensembles.
Recently Kim Kardashian made her runway debut. The reality tv personality and businesswoman walked her first ever fashion show, wearing a full-length back gown with a low back and over-the-knee boots.
Kim Kardashian walking for Balenciaga Couture pic.twitter.com/WeWgMZhJ2s— Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) July 6, 2022
Maluma’s fashion appearance comes after adding more designs to his Macy’s collection! The Colombian singer, actor, and businessman dropped Royalty by Maluma in partnership with Reunited Clothing earlier this year with pieces specially designed with bold men and women in mind.
To continue exploring his lifelong admiration for artistry and high fashion, he launched the 2022 Summer collections inspired by Colombia’s coast. The versatile pieces continue bringing style to the community at accessible prices, never skimping on quality and style.