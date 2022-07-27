Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Maluma is taking some time to relax after finishing his successful world tour ‘Papi Juancho,’ and while the singer had a recent incident in one of his tour dates, Maluma gave it all on the stage, showing love to his fans, performing all his hit songs during a recent series of concerts in Europe.
The Colombian singer is now on a well-deserved vacation with his girlfriend Susana Goméz, enjoying the Mediterranean sea, sunbathing, and having some drinks by the ocean.
