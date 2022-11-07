Fan creates jaw-dropping doll of Shakira as she appears in ‘Monotonía’ music video

Shakira and her song “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna is a phenomenon. The track has inspired millions of people worldwide, whether they are going through heartbreak or not. Among those using the song to reflect their creativity is a doll manufacturer, who decided to create a toy version of the Colombian singer wearing the same outfit in which she appears in the music video.

The doll also features a hole in her chest and has her heart in her hand.

Although little is known about the creator, who goes on Instagram as @popculture.dolls or simply Jose, Shakira seems to be his favorite singer as he has created multiple dolls based on other music videos, including “Te Felicito,” “Pies Descalzos,” “La Tortura” and “El Dorado.”