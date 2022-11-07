Fan creates jaw-dropping doll of Shakira as she appears in ‘Monotonía’ music video

Shakira and her song “Monotonía” featuring Ozuna is a phenomenon. The track has inspired millions of people worldwide, whether they are going through heartbreak or not. Among those using the song to reflect their creativity is a doll manufacturer, who decided to create a toy version of the Colombian singer wearing the same outfit in which she appears in the music video.
The doll also features a hole in her chest and has her heart in her hand.
Although little is known about the creator, who goes on Instagram as @popculture.dolls or simply Jose, Shakira seems to be his favorite singer as he has created multiple dolls based on other music videos, including “Te Felicito,” “Pies Descalzos,” “La Tortura” and “El Dorado.”
The singer-songwriter and multiple GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY winner released “Monotonía” with multi-award-winning singer/songwriter and global superstar Ozuna. The bachata’s official music video was co-directed by the mom of two alongside longtime collaborator Jaume de la Iguana.
Filmed in Manresa, Spain, the video shoot caused a frenzy during filming, with fans following the entire filming crew. The video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and across MTV Latin America, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.
Shakira began teasing the single earlier this month on social media to an outpouring of fanfare and excitement. “Monotonía” is the highly anticipated second single from Shakira’s forthcoming project and follows the massive success of her last single, “Te Felicito,” with Rauw Alejandro, which topped the Billboard Latin Airplay chart earlier this year.