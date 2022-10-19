Khloé Kardashian announces Good American open casting call and poses with a ladder

Khloé Kardashian is ready to find some new models for her Good American fashion line. On Tuesday, the 37-year-old shared the exciting announcement that they are having an open casting call on her Instagram story. She went on to share photos posing with a ladder.

It’ll be the fifth annual open casting for Koko’s brand. “This is one of my favorite things that we do here at Good American,” she said on her Instagram story. “We have gone around the world. I’ve cried, I’ve laughed, and now we are back,” she continued.

According to the site, they are looking for “confidence in every size, every shape, and every background.” If chosen you can win mentorship sessions, model movement sessions, a full set of digitals, a chance to get flown out to la to shoot for a global good american campaign, and a chance at a signed contract with natural models.

While Koko was promoting Good American, she was rocking Kim Kardashian’sSkims body suit. She shared stunning photos in the same outfit on Instagram, rocking fall-ready white-heeled boots and a large chain necklace.