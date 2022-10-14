Kourtney Kardashian confirms she will join her husband, Travis Barker, on tour

Now that Blink-182 is officially back! Kourtney Kardashian took to social media to confirm she will join her husband, Travis Barker, Tom Delonge, and Mark Hoppus, on tour. This is the first time the band would get back together since 2015.
“Rockstar world tour wife 🤪😝😛getting ready to mosh in a city near you 🤘🏼🤘🏼🖤,” Kardashian captioned the post, referring to the much-awaited comeback.
On October 14, Blink-182 released their new single called “Edging.” The American rock band formed in Poway, California, in 1992, will not only be touring in North America, as this is set to be a worldwide tour, including dates in South America and Europe, with participation in many music festivals.
The fan-favorite group will be headlining Lollapalooza 2023 in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil, alongside Drake, Billie Eilish, Rosalia, Kali Uchis, Tame Impala, and many more.
Check out the tour dates below!
- 03-11 Tijuana, Mexico - Imperial GNP
- 03-14 Lima, Peru - Estadio San Marcos
- 03-17-19 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina
- 03-17-19 Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile
- 03-21-22 Asuncion, Paraguay - Venue TBA
- 03-23-26 Bogotá, Colombia - Estereo Picnic
- 03-24-26 São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil
- 03-28 Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio de los Deportes
- 04-01-02 Monterrey, Mexico - Venue TBA
- 05-04 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
- 05-06 Chicago, IL - United Center
- 05-09 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- 05-11 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
- 05-12 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
- 05-16 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- 05-17 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- 05-19 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- 05-20 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena
- 05-21 Boston, MA - TD Garden
- 05-23 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
- 05-24 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
- 05-26 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Arena
- 05-27 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
- 06-14 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
- 06-16 Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium
- 06-20 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena %
- 06-22 San Jose, CA - SAP Center %
- 06-23 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center %
- 06-25 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena %
- 06-27 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena %
- 06-29 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place %
- 06-30 Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome %
- 07-03 Denver, CO - Ball Arena %
- 07-05 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center %
- 07-07 Austin, TX - Moody Center %
- 07-08 Houston, TX - Toyota Center %
- 07-10 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena %
- 07-11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena %
- 07-13 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena %
- 07-14 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center %
- 07-16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena %
- 09-02 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro ^
- 09-04 Belfast, Northern Ireland - SSE Arena ^
- 09-05 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena ^
- 09-08 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis ^
- 09-09 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena ^
- 09-12 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena ^
- 09-13 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena ^
- 09-14 Oslo, Norway - Spektrum ^
- 09-16 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena ^
- 09-17 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena ^
- 09-19 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena ^
- 09-20 Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle ^
- 10-02 Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena ^
- 10-03 Madrid, Spain - Wizink Centre ^
- 10-04 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi ^
- 10-06 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena ^
- 10-08 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
- 10-09 Paris, France - Accor Arena
- 10-11 London, England - The O2
- 10-14 Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena
- 10-15 Manchester, England - AO Arena
- 10-21 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
- 02-09 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena
- 02-11 Adelaide, Australia - Entertainment Centre
- 02-13 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
- 02-16 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
- 02-19 Brisbane, Australia - Entertainment Centre
- 02-23 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
- 02-26 Christchurch, New Zealand - Christchurch Arena
Last year, Mark Hoppus informed he had been diagnosed with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy for months. According to the 49-year-old band’s frontman, he was scared but hopeful that he will beat this terrible disease.
“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer,” Hoppus wrote on social media. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”
Mark Hoppus friend and bandmate Travis Barker shared a throwback photo in his Instagram stories supporting Blink-182’s frontman. “I love you,” the drummer wrote. Barker also shared his sentiments to E! News. “Mark is my brother, and I love and support him,” Travis said. ”I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off,” he added, ”and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”