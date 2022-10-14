Kourtney Kardashian confirms she will join her husband, Travis Barker, on tour

Now that Blink-182 is officially back! Kourtney Kardashian took to social media to confirm she will join her husband, Travis Barker, Tom Delonge, and Mark Hoppus, on tour. This is the first time the band would get back together since 2015.

“Rockstar world tour wife 🤪😝😛getting ready to mosh in a city near you 🤘🏼🤘🏼🖤,” Kardashian captioned the post, referring to the much-awaited comeback.

On October 14, Blink-182 released their new single called “Edging.” The American rock band formed in Poway, California, in 1992, will not only be touring in North America, as this is set to be a worldwide tour, including dates in South America and Europe, with participation in many music festivals.

The fan-favorite group will be headlining Lollapalooza 2023 in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil, alongside Drake, Billie Eilish, Rosalia, Kali Uchis, Tame Impala, and many more.

Check out the tour dates below!