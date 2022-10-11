Blink-182 reunite with original members: New music and tour dates announced

Blink-182 is officially back! Tom Delonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker are getting back together for the first time since 2015. The iconic band have made a major announcement, revealing that new music is on the way and new tour dates are already in place for their comeback.

Their upcoming single is called ‘Edging’ and will be released on Friday, October 14. Blink-182 will not only be touring in North America, as this is set to be a worldwide tour, including dates in South America and Europe, with participation in many music festivals.

The fan-favorite group will be headlining Lollapalooza 2023 in Chile, Argentina and Brazil, alongside Drake, Billie Eilish, Rosalia, Kali Uchis, Tame Impala, and many more.

They will also be performing in Colombia in Estereo Picnic, and have included two special guests for their world tour: Wallows, The Story so Far, Turnstile, and Rise Against.

Check out the tour dates below!

03-11 Tijuana, Mexico - Imperial GNP

03-14 Lima, Peru - Estadio San Marcos

03-17-19 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina

03-17-19 Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile

03-21-22 Asuncion, Paraguay - Venue TBA

03-23-26 Bogotá, Colombia - Estereo Picnic

03-24-26 São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil

03-28 Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio de los Deportes

04-01-02 Monterrey, Mexico - Venue TBA

05-04 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

05-06 Chicago, IL - United Center

05-09 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

05-11 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

05-12 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

05-16 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

05-17 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

05-19 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

05-20 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena

05-21 Boston, MA - TD Garden

05-23 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

05-24 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

05-26 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Arena

05-27 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

06-14 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

06-16 Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

06-20 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena %

06-22 San Jose, CA - SAP Center %

06-23 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center %

06-25 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena %

06-27 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena %

06-29 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place %

06-30 Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome %

07-03 Denver, CO - Ball Arena %

07-05 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center %

07-07 Austin, TX - Moody Center %

07-08 Houston, TX - Toyota Center %

07-10 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena %

07-11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena %

07-13 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena %

07-14 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center %

07-16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena %

09-02 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro ^

09-04 Belfast, Northern Ireland - SSE Arena ^

09-05 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena ^

09-08 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis ^

09-09 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena ^

09-12 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena ^

09-13 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena ^

09-14 Oslo, Norway - Spektrum ^

09-16 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

09-17 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena ^

09-19 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena ^

09-20 Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle ^

10-02 Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena ^

10-03 Madrid, Spain - Wizink Centre ^

10-04 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi ^

10-06 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena ^

10-08 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

10-09 Paris, France - Accor Arena

10-11 London, England - The O2

10-14 Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena

10-15 Manchester, England - AO Arena

10-21 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

02-09 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena

02-11 Adelaide, Australia - Entertainment Centre

02-13 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

02-16 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

02-19 Brisbane, Australia - Entertainment Centre

02-23 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

02-26 Christchurch, New Zealand - Christchurch Arena