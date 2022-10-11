Blink-182 reunite with original members: New music and tour dates announced

Blink-182 is officially back! Tom Delonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker are getting back together for the first time since 2015. The iconic band have made a major announcement, revealing that new music is on the way and new tour dates are already in place for their comeback.
Their upcoming single is called ‘Edging’ and will be released on Friday, October 14. Blink-182 will not only be touring in North America, as this is set to be a worldwide tour, including dates in South America and Europe, with participation in many music festivals.
The fan-favorite group will be headlining Lollapalooza 2023 in Chile, Argentina and Brazil, alongside Drake, Billie Eilish, Rosalia, Kali Uchis, Tame Impala, and many more.
They will also be performing in Colombia in Estereo Picnic, and have included two special guests for their world tour: Wallows, The Story so Far, Turnstile, and Rise Against.
Check out the tour dates below!
03-11 Tijuana, Mexico - Imperial GNP
03-14 Lima, Peru - Estadio San Marcos
03-17-19 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina
03-17-19 Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile
03-21-22 Asuncion, Paraguay - Venue TBA
03-23-26 Bogotá, Colombia - Estereo Picnic
03-24-26 São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil
03-28 Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio de los Deportes
04-01-02 Monterrey, Mexico - Venue TBA
05-04 Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
05-06 Chicago, IL - United Center
05-09 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
05-11 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
05-12 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
05-16 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
05-17 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
05-19 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
05-20 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena
05-21 Boston, MA - TD Garden
05-23 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
05-24 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
05-26 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Arena
05-27 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
06-14 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
06-16 Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium
06-20 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena %
06-22 San Jose, CA - SAP Center %
06-23 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center %
06-25 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena %
06-27 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena %
06-29 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place %
06-30 Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome %
07-03 Denver, CO - Ball Arena %
07-05 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center %
07-07 Austin, TX - Moody Center %
07-08 Houston, TX - Toyota Center %
07-10 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena %
07-11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena %
07-13 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena %
07-14 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center %
07-16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena %
09-02 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro ^
09-04 Belfast, Northern Ireland - SSE Arena ^
09-05 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena ^
09-08 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis ^
09-09 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena ^
09-12 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena ^
09-13 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena ^
09-14 Oslo, Norway - Spektrum ^
09-16 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena ^
09-17 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena ^
09-19 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena ^
09-20 Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle ^
10-02 Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena ^
10-03 Madrid, Spain - Wizink Centre ^
10-04 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi ^
10-06 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena ^
10-08 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
10-09 Paris, France - Accor Arena
10-11 London, England - The O2
10-14 Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena
10-15 Manchester, England - AO Arena
10-21 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
02-09 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena
02-11 Adelaide, Australia - Entertainment Centre
02-13 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
02-16 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
02-19 Brisbane, Australia - Entertainment Centre
02-23 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
02-26 Christchurch, New Zealand - Christchurch Arena