The reason Tom Holland and Zendaya didn’t walk the red carpet of the Emmys together

There is no doubt that Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the most fan-favorite couples in Hollywood, and with many viewers of the Emmy Awards this past Sunday, expecting to see the pair walking the red carpet of the highly anticipated event, the actor was nowhere to be found.

Zendaya looked stunning, as one of the best dressed of the night, with a strapless black Valentino gown, paired with minimal jewelry, and making history by winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series again, for her role in ‘Euphoria.’

The two stars currently have tight schedules, with Holland filming a scene of ‘The Crowded Room’ series for Apple TV+ on that same day. And Zendaya, filming ‘Dune: Part Two’ in Budapest, Dubai, Jordan, and Italy. However it was reported that she texted her boyfriend when she received her first award of the night.

The actress became the first Black woman to win in the coveted Emmy category twice, giving an emotional acceptance speech while accepting the award.

“My greatest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me,” Zendaya said.

She continued, referencing her character on the show, “Anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are Rue, I want you to know that I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and I carry them with her.”