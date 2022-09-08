Zendaya stuns in NY with a stylish blazer and jeans

Zendaya knows how to stun a crowd. The actress was spotted in New York City, sporting a variety of fashionable outfits, including a blazer, a button down shirt, and some slouchy jeans.

Zendaya and Law Roach in SoHo.

Zendaya was accompanied by Law Roach, a fashion stylist, as she browsed some stores in SoHo. She gave her traditional outfit of blazer, button down and jeans a twist by only butting up one of the buttons and pairing it with black heels.

Zendaya arrived in New York last week and has enjoyed her time by meeting up with friends and spending time with her boyfriend, Tom Holland. On September 2nd, for her birthday, the two were spotted having dinner at MAMO, an Italian restaurant. They were joined by Zendaya’s mother Claire Stoermer and by her friend and “Euphoria” cast mate Hunter Schafer.

Zendaya has had a busy year. Aside from getting acclaim for her performance in “Euphoria,” she’s also been working on two films – “Dune,” alongside Timothée Chalamet, and “Challengers.” Zendaya traveled to different locations to shoot her projects and was accompanied by Holland, who dropped off to visit her in Budapest and locations in Europe in order to spend time together.