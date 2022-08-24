Nick Cannon continues his fatherhood journey; expecting his 10th child with Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon is truly unstoppable when it comes to extending his family. The host just welcomed his 8th child with Bre Tiese on June 28, and two months later has announced he is expecting another baby with Brittany Bell.





©Nick Cannon



Nick, Brittany, Powerful, Golden



Bell and Nick already have two children, Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 1. He announced the news on Wednesday, August 24, with a video during the very pregnant Pepperdine graduate’s maternity shoot. “Time Stopped and

This Happened…” he wrote in the caption.





TMZ confirmed in June that he was expecting his 9th child with Abby De La Rosa, while Tiese was still pregnant. Since Bell is definitely over three months, all three of the women had a Nick Cannon bun in the oven at the same time.

We shouldn’t be too surprised though. The same week De La Rosa announced her pregnancy in June, Nick told Angela Yee on her Lip Service podcast, “Let’s just put it this way ... the stork is on the way,” adding, “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…”

