Nick Cannon rents out a water park to celebrate his twins’ birthday

Nick Cannon wants to give his children memorable birthdays. Over the weekend, Cannon rented out a water park to celebrate his twins 11th birthdays.

Cannon shared updates of their weekend on his Instagram, where he shared a reel featuring him and his kids, Monroe and Morocco, in a water slide, screaming and having a lot of fun. At the end of the video, Cannon and his kids are seen dancing around before boarding another ride.

Cannon shares the twins with Mariah Carey, whom he married in 2008. They divorced in the year 2016, with both moving on to different relationships.

Cannon is a father of eight, having kids from different mothers. His other kids are called Legendary, Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. He welcomed his son Zen last year, who tragically passed away a few months later due to brain cancer.

Despite the number of kids he has, Cannon plans to have more kids in the future. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said “You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022,” which is impressive.

Cannon’s kids have been a topic of discussion, with many people questioning his untraditional lifestyle. In an interview with sex therapist Dr. Tammy Nelson, he said he is open to having relationship with women who have kids from multiple fathers. “My lifestyle only merits me to respect someone ... I would just be a hypocrite to the whole thing. Now, am I going to I say I like it? Would I choose that? We also don’t really choose who we love or where our emotions take us,” he said. According to Cannon, he’s dated “women who have 4, 5, 6 children in a household at the same time.” “And it’s been some of the most lucrative and strong friendships and passionate relationships that I’ve ever had because … I would never judge someone based off of the amount of children they had. Especially when they’re a great parent,” he said.