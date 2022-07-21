Suri Cruise battles the New York heat in a white dress

Suri Cruise was photographed out in New York in a white summer dress. Cruise was photographed walking and talking on the phone as the city battles a dangerous heat wave.
Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York
Suri Cruise rocks her favorite blue sneakers and goes on a stroll with her friend
Cruise wore a white dress and some blue high-top Converse shoes, which appear to be her favorites, being featured in a variety of paparazzi shots.
She was also photographed while taking a call from her iPhone.
Cruise is frequently photographed walking about in the city, often meeting up with friends or simply moving from one place to another. At 16 years old, she’s one of New York City’s most photographed celebrity teens.
Throughout the summer, Cruise has been spotted wearing a variety of fabulous outfits, some that call to mind her mother, Katie Holmes, who’s not only an actress and director but one of the city’s biggest fashion icons.
Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes have been living in New York since the year 2012, when Holmes divorced Suri’s father, Tom Cruise. While Suri’s relationship with her father is rarely discussed with the media and there are very few photographs of them together, her relationship with her mother is close, with the two often photographed while on walks.
Holmes is usually private about her personal life, but she’s discussed how much she admires her daughter and how special her personality is. “My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality,” said Holmes to InStyle in 2020.