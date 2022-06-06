Kim Kardashian wears all-pink ensemble in new photoshoot with daughter North West

When your mom is Kim Kardashian, taking pictures is probably one of the earliest skills you have to learn.

It’s no secret that the reality star and her eldest daughter, 8-year-old North West, are super close, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that some of Kim’s talent has rubbed off on her little one. The pair loves to post Tiktoks together, but their latest social media contribution came on Instagram, where Kardashian posted a set of photos taken by her daughter.

©Kim Kardashian





“Pics by North,” the SKIMS founder captioned her post, which features five photos all taken by the 8-year-old. The pictures show Kim wearing an all-pink outfit, pairing a bubblegum pink, cropped hoodie by Balenciaga on top, which she paired with some equally bright pink leggings.

Even though she was inside, The Kardashians star also wore a pair of silver sunglasses, carrying a bedazzled Balenciaga purse.

This all-pink ensemble was definitely approved by North, with Kim previously admitting her daughter constantly urges her to wear more color.

In March, Kardashian told Vogue, “North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing. She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.”

©Kim Kardashian





She continued, “I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says, ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

This time around, she didn’t make that same mistake.