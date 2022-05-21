Watch the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week

It’s Friday, and to kick off the weekend we have a round-up of the best TikToks posted by celebrities you love. Watch Bad Bunny, Gordon Ramsey, and Reese Witherspoon dance and a hilarious video from Anitta. Check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week below.



1. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny shows off his interesting dance moves in his living room.

2. Shakira

Shakira does the jiggle jiggle dance on Fallon Tonight. The TikTok has over 32 million views.

3. Anitta

Anitta shares this hilarious video from the Billboards that totally doesn’t have a filter over it.

@anitta I had such a great time at the Billboard Music Awards!!! Michael Bublé & I presented the award for Best Country Artist ♬ Love Me, Love Me - Anitta

4. Karol G

Karol G makes this perfectly transitioned video from her concert.