Watch the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week

It’s Friday, and to kick off the weekend we have a round-up of the best TikToks posted by celebrities you love. Watch Bad Bunny, Gordon Ramsey, and Reese Witherspoon dance and a hilarious video from Anitta. Check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week below.


1. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny shows off his interesting dance moves in his living room.


@badbunny

ahora si, con este cierro la noche como tiktoker... a Rauw que apriete 😴 #Party

♬ Party - Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

2. Shakira

Shakira does the jiggle jiggle dance on Fallon Tonight. The TikTok has over 32 million views.


@shakira

@jimmyfallon made me jiggle jiggle for TikTok #FallonTonight @fallontonight

♬ Jiggle Jiggle - Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux

3. Anitta

Anitta shares this hilarious video from the Billboards that totally doesn’t have a filter over it.


@anitta

I had such a great time at the Billboard Music Awards!!! Michael Bublé & I presented the award for Best Country Artist

♬ Love Me, Love Me - Anitta

4. Karol G

Karol G makes this perfectly transitioned video from her concert.


@karolg

Esque yo Los amo 🥺🥺🥺❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹🐙🐬🌊✨🌴🐬🐙🌊🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅

♬ sonido original - Karol G

5. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid shows off her impressive cooking skills with what looks like an In-N-Out inspired, homemade double cheeseburger and cheesy French fries.


@babybella777

I don’t like to leave the house very often especially lately. Maybe I’ll start doing more of these. For nowwww come make a cheeseburger and fries with me♥️

♬ Hip Hop with impressive piano sound(793766) - Dusty Sky

6. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello discovers the effects section of TikTok. “My baby girl… she’s so strange but i love her,” one fan commented.


@camilacabello

I just discovered the effects section of tik tok

♬ Gogo Dance - El Alfa

7. Gordon Ramsey

Chef Gordon Ramsey shows off his silly goofy side. “This feels illegal,” One user commented.



8. Lizzo

Lizzo cooks vegan steak and eggs.


@lizzo

Vegan steak n eggs. I can smell the comments already, fyi: idgaf😊

♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

9. Reese Witherspoon

Resse Witherspoon learns how to dance with Lizzo.


@reesewitherspoon

#duet with @lizzo Soooo... what you're saying is ... I'm not going on Lizzo's tour ?

♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

10. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez dances in her Saturday Night Live Bratz costume.


@selenagomez

How was snl? Iconic and I tried to be cool

♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

