Watch the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week

It’s Friday, and to kick off the weekend we have a round-up of the best TikToks posted by celebrities you love. Watch Bad Bunny, Gordon Ramsey, and Reese Witherspoon dance and a hilarious video from Anitta. Check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week below.
1. Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny shows off his interesting dance moves in his living room.
@badbunny
ahora si, con este cierro la noche como tiktoker... a Rauw que apriete 😴 #Party♬ Party - Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
2. Shakira
Shakira does the jiggle jiggle dance on Fallon Tonight. The TikTok has over 32 million views.
@shakira
@jimmyfallon made me jiggle jiggle for TikTok #FallonTonight @fallontonight♬ Jiggle Jiggle - Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux
3. Anitta
Anitta shares this hilarious video from the Billboards that totally doesn’t have a filter over it.
@anitta
I had such a great time at the Billboard Music Awards!!! Michael Bublé & I presented the award for Best Country Artist♬ Love Me, Love Me - Anitta
4. Karol G
Karol G makes this perfectly transitioned video from her concert.
@karolg
Esque yo Los amo 🥺🥺🥺❤️🩹❤️🩹🐙🐬🌊✨🌴🐬🐙🌊🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅🌅♬ sonido original - Karol G
5. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid shows off her impressive cooking skills with what looks like an In-N-Out inspired, homemade double cheeseburger and cheesy French fries.
@babybella777
I don’t like to leave the house very often especially lately. Maybe I’ll start doing more of these. For nowwww come make a cheeseburger and fries with me♥️♬ Hip Hop with impressive piano sound(793766) - Dusty Sky
6. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello discovers the effects section of TikTok. “My baby girl… she’s so strange but i love her,” one fan commented.
@camilacabello
I just discovered the effects section of tik tok♬ Gogo Dance - El Alfa
7. Gordon Ramsey
Chef Gordon Ramsey shows off his silly goofy side. “This feels illegal,” One user commented.
@gordonramsayofficial
School drop off done ! #Weekend vibes on !!😎 #GordonOnTheGo♬ I Feel Love - Sam Smith
8. Lizzo
Lizzo cooks vegan steak and eggs.
@lizzo
Vegan steak n eggs. I can smell the comments already, fyi: idgaf😊♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
9. Reese Witherspoon
Resse Witherspoon learns how to dance with Lizzo.
@reesewitherspoon
#duet with @lizzo Soooo... what you're saying is ... I'm not going on Lizzo's tour ?♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
10. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez dances in her Saturday Night Live Bratz costume.
@selenagomez
How was snl? Iconic and I tried to be cool♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo