Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner have a family beach day in Miami

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are making the most of the Miami weather by taking their family to the beach.

The couple and their two sons, 8-year-old Joseph Frederick Kushner and 6-year-old Theodore James Kushner, made their way to the sandy paradise on Sunday, May 15, tossing around a football, reading a book, and splashing around with boogie-boards. They also share a 10-year-old daughter, Arabella Rose Kushner.

The former White House adviser wore a blue striped swimsuit cover-up that tied around the waist, showing off her long legs. Keeping the look simple, she added a pair of simple brown sandals, a straw hat, and some black sunglasses. Her blonde hair flowed out of the back of her hat.

Ivanka is another celeb, just like Jennifer Lopez, who is embracing summer style to its fullest.

Kushner went for a louder color pallete, weaing a baby blue T-shirt with a pair of bright green swim trunks. On top, he added a white baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses to beat the heat.