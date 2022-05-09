American Express Presents CARBONE Beach - Day 1
Legs for days!

Ivanka Trump rocks black minidress on romantic date night with Jared Kushner

The high-profile duo seemed to be enjoying their adults-only evening out without their three kids

By HOLA! USA -New York

Legs for days! The former first daughter Ivanka Trump shows her long-toned legs and décolletage while wearing a black minidress. The mom-of-three completed her look with gold stilettos. Trump chose the sexy number to step out on a romantic date night with her husband, Jared Kushner.

Contrary to the 40-year-old businesswoman, Jared kept things more casual by wearing black pants and a white t-shirt.

The couple arrived at Carbone Beach as Formula One week got into full swing. The high-profile duo seemed to be enjoying their adults-only evening out without their three kids, Arabella, Theodore, and Joseph.

The swanky eatery is a four-night pop-up by the classic high-end Italian chain Carbone, favored by the likes of Jay-Z and Beyonce, and Kanye West. Dinner at the temporary beachfront restaurant - created especially for Formula One weekend - costs USD 3,000 per person.

As HOLA! USA recently reported, last week Trump had her abs on full display during a recent workout session with her husband by her side. The pair spent their Saturday taking a jog in sunny Miami. The mother of three showed off her toned tummy in a high neck crop top and some black leggings, wearing a baseball hat over her blonde locks as she glistens from the heat.



