Legs for days! The former first daughter Ivanka Trump shows her long-toned legs and décolletage while wearing a black minidress. The mom-of-three completed her look with gold stilettos. Trump chose the sexy number to step out on a romantic date night with her husband, Jared Kushner.

Contrary to the 40-year-old businesswoman, Jared kept things more casual by wearing black pants and a white t-shirt.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka Trump rocks black minidress on romantic date night with Jared Kushner

The couple arrived at Carbone Beach as Formula One week got into full swing. The high-profile duo seemed to be enjoying their adults-only evening out without their three kids, Arabella, Theodore, and Joseph.

The swanky eatery is a four-night pop-up by the classic high-end Italian chain Carbone, favored by the likes of Jay-Z and Beyonce, and Kanye West. Dinner at the temporary beachfront restaurant - created especially for Formula One weekend - costs USD 3,000 per person.

©GrosbyGroup



