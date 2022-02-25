How Ivanka Trump helped tornado victims

Ivanka Trump has lent a helping hand to victims of the Kentucky tornadoes. Back in December, Kentucky was struck by deadly tornadoes that left a trail of destruction. Now, HOLA! USA has learned that Ivanka ﻿made a generous donation to a faith-based, non-profit disaster relief organization that has established a long-term recovery kitchen—Beacon of Hope Kitchen—to support Western Kentucky’s recovery.

©Getty Images



Ivanka Trump donated $52,500 to Mercy Chefs in January

As part of her effort to support vulnerable and food insecure families, ﻿the Women Who Work author donated $52,500 to Mercy Chefs late last month. The donation will provide an estimated 15,000 meals or more to individuals and communities in Western Kentucky.

“Because of you, as these communities work to rebuild their lives they won’t have to worry about hot meals for their family members,” Chef Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs, said in a letter to Ivanka.

Gary added, “I want to personally thank you, Ivanka, for partnering with us to provide relief for those taking their first steps in their long road to recovery.”

Ivanka partnered with Mercy Chefs to provide continued relief to families in Kentucky ﻿who remain homeless, or may not know where their next meal is coming from.

In January, the former first daughter, who has kept a low profile since leaving the White House in 2021, distributed food boxes to needy families in Rochester, New York with Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya. Ivanka told the New York Post at the time, “The need is very real and certainly no one program is going to fulfill it but every little bit we can do helps and Hamdi and I were both really happy to give back a little bit during the holidays.”