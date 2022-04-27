Shailene Woodley reportedly ‘done’ with Aaron Rodgers: ‘everything was on his terms’

Shailene Woodley is reportedly “done” with Aaron Rodgers after giving their relationship another shot. In February, there were reports that the couple, who were engaged, split after about two years of dating, but they were spotted together shortly after, seemingly trying to rekindle their love. However, they have reportedly broken up once again, with sources telling E! News the actress is “done” with the professional athlete. Read everything that we know.





It seems as though Woodley was the one to finally put the whirlwind relationship to an end after realizing “nothing was going to change.” According to the E! insider, the “Big Little Lies” star tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Rodgers, “but she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change.”

They were seen on multiple outings together including his teammate David Bakhtiari’s wedding in Santa Barbara, California, in early March. “There was no reason to continue, and she’s done with it again,” the source added.

The former couple was first linked in July of 2020 but kept an extremely low profile. They rode the fast track to love and fans found out they were officially dating just a few days before their engagement was announced in February 2021. Just a year later, reports of their split hit the internet in February 2022.



A few weeks before the split a source told People they agreed to disagree about politics. “They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have,” the insider said at the time. “They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them.”

However, when news of the spit began circulating, their political beliefs were not cited as a reason. A source told People at the time, “They’re very different people with busy careers, and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

Following reports of the split, Rodgers posted a gallery of photos of things he was grateful for which included Woodley. “Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” he wrote in the caption. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”