Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers spotted in Los Angeles after calling off engagement

Just a few days after news broke that they called off their engagement, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have reunited in Los Angeles.

According to reports from E! News, the former couple was spotted together at Erewhon Market in LA on Feb. 22, about a week after reports they had broken up.

“They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together,” a source told the publication, going on to say they didn’t “hang out too long.”

After being engaged for over a year, Woodley and Rodgers called off their wedding plans earlier this month. A separate source told E! News why things didn’t work out between them.

“They are two very different people,” the source explained. “They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions. They remain supportive of one another and on good terms.”

Despite their split, Rodgers has been speaking positively about his ex-fiancée in the media, even talking about how he “learned so much from her” on the Pat McAfee Show on February 22, the day their break up was announced.

“She’s an incredible woman, talented, smart, kind,” he gushed at the time. “She taught me what unconditional love looks like and that’s a great gift and having a partner like that makes life so much more enjoyable.”

He continued, “I think that living a life of gratitude is so important and when you meet your person, life just changes and you can’t possibly not be changed being around those special people.”

Even after their break up, Rodgers posted a mushy Instagram message about Woodley earlier this week, writing, “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Maybe these two are still trying to work things out.