Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley split, one year after announcing their engagement

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have decided to go their separate ways, calling off their engagement, just one year after making the surprise announcement.

And while a cause for the unexpected split remains unknown, a close source to the couple gave a few details on their decision, revealing that it was “an amicable split” and their relationship “just wasn’t working.”

“They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them,” the source shared.

The 30-year-old actress announced their engagement on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ explaining at the time that, “everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,’“ adding that she never thought she would be “engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living... But he’s really just so good at it.”

In a different interview in July 2021, Woodley stated that there was “no wedding planning happening,” as they had “no rush.”

While Rodgers declared in September 2021 that they were focused on work at the moment,“It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it’s going to be a good thing,”

“Her work was shut down for an entire year, and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too,” the NFL star shared.