Aaron Rodgers breaks silence after calling off engagement with Shailene Woodley: ‘I’m sorry’

Aaron Rodgers breaks his silence after his split from ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley was made public, declaring that he is sorry about his comments about COVID-19 at the height of the NFL season.

The athlete opened up about the situation during his recent appearance on Pat McAfee’s SiriusXM Radio show, explaining that he “never wanted to be divisive in this whole thing, I really didn’t,” adding that “the issue is polarizing” and he knows “there’s a lot of fear involved around that, but my intention was never to be divisive,” referring to his aversion to receiving the COVID vaccine.

The former couple decided to call off their engagement after one year after announcing they were ready to take the next step in their relationship. Now Rodgers says he is “sad about and definitely apologetic,” recognizing that his situation “was affecting my loved ones and my people.”

“I didn’t realize the kind of shrapnel that was being flaked off of what I felt like were the bullets coming at me because I was too locked in on me and defending myself and trying to get a message out,” The 38-year-old NFL star shared.

Rodgers concluded by acknowledging that after after speaking on the controversy multiple times, this has “an effect on a lot of people,” declaring, “To those people, I just say, ‘I’m sorry.’”