Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants to give his relationship with Shailene Woodley another try

Things between Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley seemingly ended just as quickly as they began, but it looks like one of them isn’t ready to move on just yet.

Just a week after reports that the couple called off their engagement, they were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles late last month. At the time, a source told E! News that “they came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together,” but they didn’t “hang out too long.”

While exes meeting up to tie up some loose ends isn’t uncommon, that wasn’t the only time the former couple was seen together post-break-up. Following that reunion, Woodley and Rodgers were then reportedly seen attending the wedding of the NFL quarterback’s teammate David Bakhtiari.

On March 7, a source told E! News, “They were holding hands while walking around the hotel grounds. They walked hand in hand through the lawn to get to the wedding.”

In one video posted online, fans also pointed out what looks like the former couple standing next to each other on the dance floor at the wedding’s reception, seemingly confirming their attendance together.

As the actress and the NFL star are keeping close post-split, PEOPLE reports Rodgers wants to give things another try--but Woodley isn’t so sure.

“They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn’t possible for them to focus on their relationship,” a source told the outlet. “Now when Aaron’s season is over, he wants to give it another try. He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant though.”

The couple called it quits last month after being engaged for over a year. According to PEOPLE,the split was amicable, but their busy schedules made a union nearly impossible.