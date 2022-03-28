Kim Kardashian swaps her normal neutral tones for a bright blue gown at Vanity Fair Oscar party

Kim Kardashian has become known for her love of a neutral palette, but for the Academy Awards, anything goes.

The billionaire continued her streak of Balenciaga looks while attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday, March 27. For the occassion, Kardashian wore a bright blue Balenciaga dress, which hit the floor and featured a long train. The gown’s long sleeves also extended into gloves, which has more recently become one of the reality star’s staples.

With such a loud gown, Kim kept her accessories to a minimum, rocking some simple--but huge--diamond earrings a pair of silver sunglasses, which she wore on the red carpet before taking them off to pose for other photos.

Though the SKIMS mogul is known for wearing a more understated color palette, it seems like some criticsm from her kid could have influenced her latest red carpet look. Just last week, the reality star revealed that her 8-year-old daughter, North West, is a harsh critic of her outfits, especially when she’s wearing “too much black.”

During the Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference, the mother of four recalled a moment when North was “so excited” by one of her more colorful outfits--that is, until she got a closer look.

“I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me,” she said at the time. “[Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says, ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”