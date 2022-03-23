Kim Kardashian says daughter North ‘is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing’

Kim Kardashian might be a fashion icon in the eyes of millions of fans, but her daughter isn’t always a fan of the outfits she puts together.

It’s no secret that the reality star’s eldest child with her ex Kanye West, 8-year-old North West, has a personality that’s all her own. While we get to see some of that on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and social media videos posted by Kim, we hear a lot about North’s personality through her mom’s stories.

The latest anecdote the SKIMS mogul told about her daughter came during Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference on Tuesday, when Kardashian revealed the 8-year-old is a harsh critic of her outfits, especially when she’s wearing “too much black.”

During the conference, the mother of four recalled a recent moment when North was “so excited” by one of her more colorful outfits...until she got a closer look.

“I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me,” she shared. “[Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says, ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’”

Clothes aren’t the only part of Kim’s aesthetic choices North has a problem with, either. During an episode of Ellen Digital’s Mom Confessions web series back in October, the KKW Beauty founder revealed that her daughter tells her that their house is “ugly” when they get into an argument.

“Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me: She’ll say, ‘Your house is so ugly, it’s all white! Who lives like this?,’” the reality star said. “She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house.”