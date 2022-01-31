Iconic ageless beauties such as Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry know how to remain youthful despite their busy schedules, lack of sleep during tours and movies, and of course, the passing of time.

Each year on January 31, in the United States, we celebrate National Backward Day; therefore, the experts at NoDepositDaddy.com decided to uncover which celebrities have aged in reverse statistically.

The team scraped multiple online articles to conclude which celebrities don’t look their age — even when they took photos a decade apart. Using the face age calculator, ToolPie, the experts noticed who has aged backward!

The American actress Bianca Lawson tops the list with an impressive six years in reverse between two pictures taken ten years apart. Acting as a high schooler in her 30s, Lawson’s youthful appearance has helped her in many teen-centric series.

©GettyImages



Bianca Lawson speaks at the Special Advance Screening of the ‘Queen Sugar’ Season 6 Finale Episode during Vulture Festival 2021 at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

As of 2021, Bianca looks like a fresh university graduate at 23 instead of 42, according to the calculator, an impressive 19 years younger than her actual age!

Statistically looking four years younger between shots taken in 2011 and 2021 is the Being Mary Jane star actress Gabrielle Union and Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie. With Gabrielle turning 50 this year, she was calculated to be only 26 in the 2021 picture —precisely the same as Margot, who is 18 years younger than her at age 31.

©@gabunion / Getty Images



‘Being Mary Jane’ star actress Gabrielle Union and ‘Harley Quinn’ actress Margot Robbie

However, Margot Robbie might not have always been at her best, with the Australian darling being detected to look 30 in her 2011 red carpet photo when she was only 21 back then!

In third place as the celeb with the luckiest genes is Jeff Goldblum — a familiar face in Hollywood blockbusters — as he was found to age merely one year in reverse.

©GettyImages



Jeff Goldblum attends day one of the Vulture Festival 2021 held at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Turning 69 last year, Jeff looks nothing like he’s going to step into his 70s with the ageless icon looking 20 years younger (49) mathematically during his appearance at Vulture Festival last year.

Rihanna, Will Smith, and John Stamos are tied for fourth place as they were found to look zero years apart from their photos.

©Getty Images



Rihanna, Will Smith, and John Stamos

With excellent genetics, they were revealed to have not aged at all in the last ten years, while John Stamos — the famous Full House heartthrob, sees the most significant difference between his actual age and statistical age as of 2021 among the three, with the 58-year-old hottie found to be mathematically 14 years younger!

