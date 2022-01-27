Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Paris Couture Week has officially began and it kicked off with some truly amazing runway shows from designers such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Schiaparelli which introduced this season’s collections.
Kanye West and Julia Fox twin and make their red carpet debut in Paris Fashion Week
Here are the highlights from the Fendi Spring - Summer 2022 Haute Couture Show [PHOTOS]
Whether attending or walking the catwalk, we are already seeing many stylish celebrities on sight, from Naomi Cambell, Julia Fox and Ye, J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer to Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ daughter, Stella del Carmen.
Scroll through this gallery to see all the celebs we have spotted until now at this year’s Paris Fashion Week 2022.
