Paris Couture Week has officially began and it kicked off with some truly amazing runway shows from designers such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Schiaparelli which introduced this season’s collections.

Whether attending or walking the catwalk, we are already seeing many stylish celebrities on sight, from Naomi Cambell, Julia Fox and Ye, J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer to Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ daughter, Stella del Carmen.

Scroll through this gallery to see all the celebs we have spotted until now at this year’s Paris Fashion Week 2022.