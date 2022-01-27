This Thursday during Paris Fashion Week, Fendi the Italian luxury brand hosted a stunning runway show to present its latest couture collection by acclaimed British designer Kim Jones.

The show was bold and unique featuring an innovative runway set of ancient Roman buildings. This is what the brand said about its inspiration:

“Drawing upon fantasy and reality to land in an otherworldly present. For the new Fendi Couture Spring Summer 2022 collection, Kim Jones explores the historic codes of Rome – also known as the Eternal City – within a futuristic framework that defies time and space.”

You can watch the highlights of the fashion show in this video the brand shared on social media.

We can foresee many of these spectacular high-fashion dresses on the catwalk make it to the upcoming award season red carpets.

Scroll below to see the incredible Fendi Spring 2022 Haute Couture collection.