Celebrity Babies 2021: The new generation of stars!

It was definitely a great year for babies, with many of our favorite celebrities expanding their families in 2021, from happy couples welcoming their first child, Royal families celebrating the arrival of new Royal members, to many others bringing even more joy into their lives, here is a list of Hollywood’s new generation of stars!

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together in September, announcing the happy news to their fans and followers on social media, revealing they were both “so overjoyed to finally” meet their baby boy.

Emma Stone welcomed her first child this year with husband Dave McCary in March, and while the couple didn’t announce the good news publicly, the actress was spotted in Los Angeles with her baby bump. The pair welcomed their daughter Louise Jean McCary, using the middle name Jean, as a tribute to her grandmother Jean Louise.