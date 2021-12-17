Celebrity Babies 2021: The new generation of stars!

It was definitely a great year for babies, with many of our favorite celebrities expanding their families in 2021, from happy couples welcoming their first child, Royal families celebrating the arrival of new Royal members, to many others bringing even more joy into their lives, here is a list of Hollywood’s new generation of stars!
Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together in September, announcing the happy news to their fans and followers on social media, revealing they were both “so overjoyed to finally” meet their baby boy.
Emma Stone welcomed her first child this year with husband Dave McCary in March, and while the couple didn’t announce the good news publicly, the actress was spotted in Los Angeles with her baby bump. The pair welcomed their daughter Louise Jean McCary, using the middle name Jean, as a tribute to her grandmother Jean Louise.
Joshua Kushenr and Karlie Kloss announced the arrival of their baby boy in April, with the supermodel posting an adorable photo holding his little hand and wearing a gold “mama” ring, with the caption “Levi Joseph 3.11.21.”
Halsey and Alev Aydin welcomed their first child together in July, with the singer sharing every step of her pregnancy, including her intense cravings. Now the couple are happy to share sweet photos of their baby Ender Ridley Aydin, admitting they feel “full of gratitude.”
J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer shared their joy with fans and followers on social media, with the model announcing the happy news on social media captioned “4 days of the best love,” while the singer went on to reveal the name of the baby boy with the comment, “Querido Rio.”
Emily Ratajkowski also became a new mom this year, welcoming her first child with Sebastian Bear-McClard. “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life,” she shared.
Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma expanded their family, sharing a glimpse into their home childbirth with a series of emotional photos, welcoming their new daughter Mae James Blair.
Scarlett Johansson is known for keeping her relationship with Colin Jost in private, however the actor confirmed the birth of their first child Cosmo in August, with the actress recently confessing she loves seeing his son discover the world, “can you imagine you never realized you had feet and then you looked down and there they are? You‘re like, ‘Whoa.’”
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa revealed their excitement before the arrival of their twin boys with a beautiful photoshoot, followed by a photo of Zion and Zillion, with Abby looking absolutely happy holding her baby boys.
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song became new parents this year, welcoming their new son Dakota Song Culkin in April, naming their new baby in honor of the actor’s late sister.