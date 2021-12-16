Candace Parker and her wife Anya Petrakova are expecting a baby

Candace Parker came out on the second anniversary of her wedding. The WNBA player took a moment to announce that she and her wife, Anya Petrakova, are also expecting a baby.

This past Tuesday, Candace shared an emotional post where she celebrated her wedding anniversary and announced her wife’s pregnancy. “Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby….To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together,” Candace wrote.

The post includes a variety of photos from different moments, including the day of Candace and Anya’s wedding, and photos of Anya kissing Candance’s daughter, Lailaa. “Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home... I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!” ﻿Candace wrote.

Candace shared that Lailaa is excited to be a big sister and that she couldn’t wait to take on the next chapter of their lives together.