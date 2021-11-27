Alex Rodriguez celebrates Thanksgiving with his ex wife and kids

Alex Rodriguez spent Thanksgiving this year with his ex wife Cynthia Scurtis and their kids, Natasha and Ella, who are 17 and 13 years old. Alex shared a photo of their gathering over his Instagram account.

Alex shared a set of images where he’s seen posing with the family, including his mother Lourdes, his two daughters, Cynthia and her current husband, Angel Nicolas, and their daughter, Camilla. There’s a photo of Alex kissing one of his daughter’s hands, and Cynthia and one of his daughters, hugging and smiling at the camera. “Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃❤️ #Grateful,” he captioned the post.

On his Instagram stories, Alex shared a smiling selfie, writing “Family, Turkey, Football,” and a fire emoji. “Happy Thanksgiving everyone,” he wrote.

This year, Alex and Jennifer Lopez ended their engagement together. The couple had been together since 2017, announcing their engagement in 2019. Alex has been enjoying his year, with plenty of travels and speculation on his dating life. When interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, Alex said that he was in a great place at the moment, focused on his family and “all of the positive” things in life. “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much,“ Rodriguez said.