Salma Hayek lives in a haunted house, and she has tried to get rid of the ghosts

Salma Hayek has experienced a lot of things in life, including paranormal activities. The Mexican actress revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she lives in a haunted house and has tried to get rid of the unwanted ghosts. During Salma’s appearance on today’s episode of Ellen, she said her residence “was haunted, I think...it is not like before, definitely.”

The 55-year-old Eternals actress said some of her staff didn’t wanted to work there. “I didn‘t see these, but somebody, like, didn’t want to work there anymore because the piano played by itself and you wouldn‘t go to the third floor...lights go on and off or the doors and the windows opened and closed,” she said.

©EllenTube



Hayek said she wasn’t there when one of her employees said the piano played by itself. “I think he was drunk,” she joked. Although she didn’t face any spiritual entity, she took matters into her own hands and brought a medium to help guide the spirits. “I said, look, I‘m going to bring somebody, even if it’s not true, at least they might, psychologically think it‘s over,” she said.

According to Hayek, she didn’t want any dark magic or rituals involved. “No chicken legs, no chicken heads, don‘t bring some dead animal in my house,” Salma told Ellen, adding that after that, her family’s fears only grew “worse because he found like twenty [ghosts].”

Hayek later admitted that she had seen the ghosts, and her daughter Valentina, sitting in the audience, also shared her experience. “I’ve seen the actual thing,” the teenager revealed.

The actress explained that the medium saged her home and started enlisting the spirits in the house, including an old lady, a child, and even a nun. The expert told Hayek that the non was a benevolent spirit that didn’t want to leave the house.

When Salma demanded the nun to get out, the medium said she “was here longer than you and she‘s not telling me to get rid of you!” adding that “She has good vibes! She stays!”