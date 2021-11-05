We all know Kendall Jenner can walk a runway but on Thursday the model traded heels for softball cleats at the Cactus Jack Foundation fall classic in Houston, Texas. The event was hosted by Travis Scott, her sister Kylie Jenner’s boo, in support of his non-profit. Kendall looked super into the charity game as she swung the bat, and ran base to base with a smile on her face. See the sporty pics below.