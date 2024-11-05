Kate Middleton is back at the gym as she prioritizes her health and family

The Princess of Wales had a terrifying health experience when she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, but she is thankfully returning back to her day-to-day lifestyle. Kate Middleton made her first big public appearance last month, and while the mother of three's resilience is an inspiration- her focus is still on her family and health.

© DANNY LAWSON Princess of Wales made her first public appearance on October 10, 2024

Kate revealed that she completed the course of preventative chemotherapy in September. The effects of chemo can be very harsh, but according to our sister brand HELLO! Kate is back at the gym, regaining her strength and settling into a rhythm after a difficult year.

Robert Jobson, author of Catherine: The Princess of Wales, told the outlet, "From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well." "She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do," he explained.

In his opinion, Kate's future commitments will be a less-is-more-like attitude as she carefully chooses appearances that maximize her impact instead of traveling around the country all the time like she used to.

He noted that if she is to have "her way" Kate will return in stages to do things with a special importance to her "because she doesn't want to get ill again but also, I'm told, because she has a different perspective now."

An example of an issue important to her came in October when she joined William on a visit to Southport to support three families after a horrific knife attack on July 29 left three children dead.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales

The couple spent time privately with the bereaved families of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and dance teacher Leanne Lucas, 35, who was critically wounded during the attack.

As for traveling, Johnson expects the royal couple to do at least one tour in 2025 to someplace like Canada or Italy for a couple of days. He also noted that she may do some things alone so Prince William can stay at home with the kids, but she will do things her own way. "Her illness has been a life-changing experience; she has changed the way she lives her life, and I think she will be making her own choices. Her priority is still her family," he explained.