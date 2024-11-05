Princess Mafalda and her husband split: report

Princess Mafalda of Bulgaria and her husband Marc Abousleiman have reportedly split. According to El Mundo, the pair have separated after two years of marriage. The outlet reported that Marc filed for divorce on May 15 in New York, but they are said to have "broken up on good terms."

This past September, Mafalda, who is a singer, revealed on her Instagram (translated to English), "These last few months have been long days enjoying the work of creation✨ New songs, new music... and looking forward to sharing it very soon. Putting our soul into what we do, when everything around us goes so fast💘🫠."

The Princess is the daughter of Prince Kyril of Bulgaria and former model Rosario Nadal. They are also parents to Prince Tassilo and Princess Olimpia Preslavska.

© Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Princess Mafalda of Bulgaria and her husband Marc Abousleiman have reportedly split

HOLA! Spain has previously reported that Mafalda and Marc first met at the Lycée Français Charles de Gaulle in London and later met again in Boston, Massachusetts, where they both went to university.

The former couple, who were married in a civil ceremony in Boston in 2022, had a "blessing" officiated by a priest and a celebration in Mallorca at an estate owned by the bride's mother. Mafalda reportedly wore a vintage Valentino dress that had belonged to her mom for the occasion. Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and her three children, Princes Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus, and Marius Borg Høiby, as well as King Felipe of Spain's sisters Infanta Cristina and Infanta Elena and Mafalda's grandparents, King Simeon and Queen Margarita of Bulgaria, attended the event.

Back in 2022, the singer announced that she had a "new name for a new chapter": Ona Mafalda. In an Instagram post at the time, she explained, "Ona is a nod to my mother’s native Mallorca. A place that has always been an important part of my life and where I have experienced moments that have made me who I am today. Ona can also be interpreted as a sound wave, like my music, which I think ebbs and flows like a wave. I can’t wait for you to hear what’s next 🤍."